Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Overboard
Overboard
Probably the most useful app for the Vision Pro
Visit
Upvote 5
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Turn any part of a website into a widget. • Search the web for sites like Instagram, Twitter, Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube, and more • Select the part of the page you want to save • Open and place it anywhere • Enjoy happiness
Launched in
Productivity
Apple
Apple Vision Pro
by
Overboard
About this launch
Overboard
Probably the most useful app for the Vision Pro
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Overboard by
Overboard
was hunted by
Joe Kennedy
in
Productivity
,
Apple
,
Apple Vision Pro
. Made by
Joe Kennedy
and
Jonah Siegle
. Featured on May 14th, 2024.
Overboard
is not rated yet. This is Overboard's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#42
Report