Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Overboard
Overboard

Overboard

Probably the most useful app for the Vision Pro

Payment Required
Turn any part of a website into a widget. • Search the web for sites like Instagram, Twitter, Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube, and more • Select the part of the page you want to save • Open and place it anywhere • Enjoy happiness
Launched in
Productivity
Apple
Apple Vision Pro
 by
Overboard
About this launch
Overboard
OverboardProbably the most useful app for the Vision Pro
0
reviews
5
followers
Overboard by
Overboard
was hunted by
Joe Kennedy
in Productivity, Apple, Apple Vision Pro. Made by
Joe Kennedy
and
Jonah Siegle
. Featured on May 14th, 2024.
Overboard
is not rated yet. This is Overboard's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#42