Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jason Miller
Maker
I've been there. Constantly prospecting... finding emails... doing research.. customizing the emails.. and then BOOM! The email bounces. It's the worst feeling in the world 😭 That's why I built Outsell.ai. ✌️ Outsell is made for sales reps by sales reps. Outsell lets you verify Lead and Contact emails in Salesforce. It's been proven successful for: - Account Executives - Customer Success Managers - Business Development Executives - Sales Development Representatives - Sales Operations Managers With a simple to use Chrome Extension, bounced emails are now a thing of the past. Would love for you to give it a shot and let me know your feedback! 🙏
