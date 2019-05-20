Outro is an app for *actually* effective team retrospectives.
🍾Bring the team together to celebrate our hard work.
👍Create a dedicated place to recognize teammates for their accomplishments.
🔍Identify what can be improved and hold ourselves accountable to it.
Hitting Reset on RetrosOpt for a real, live meeting Invite the team together for a live and in person meeting, gathered around a communal table/conference room (or video call for remote folks). Avoid any temptation to do an "asynchronous" discussion via Google docs or some other tool. It misses the point.
An Introduction to OutroFirst... What's a Retrospective? A retrospective is a recurring meeting with your team at work with a singular purpose: to look backwards in order to move forwards more effectively. Highly functioning teams host this meeting on a regular basis because they act as a forcing function for continuous improvement.
Taylor CraneMaker
Product Hunt! 👋Long time no see👋! Very excited to be back with my second project. For the past 18 months (515 hours to be exact), I’ve been building an app called outro.co. Outro is for team retrospectives. It has one purpose - to get your team to run retros that are *actually* helpful. Wait - what’s a retrospective? A retro is a candid, team-wide discussion about how the team is doing, both the accomplishments and the challenges. When done right, it creates more effective, more close-knit teams. A good team retro has 3 clear outcomes: 🤗 It builds a sense of camaraderie and makes us feel like we’re all in this together 🔑 We come to rely on the retro as an open forum for discussion with the whole team. Communication is key for a highly-functioning team 📈 Our team improves by 1% each time (1.01 ^ 365, etc.) And they really, really work. As a Product Manager, I’ve been hosting or participating in retros since 2011… every single week. I’ve seen the difference it makes, and I’ve seen how few teams do it well. Good retros do exist, they are incredibly valuable, and there are objectively good reasons why your team should start building the habit now. If you work alongside a collaborative team in any industry, and you like the sound of working better together, then I’d love for you to check this app out. And if you do check it out, please please send me your feedback. Thanks for reading 🙌
Ben KesslerHunter
Outro is an awesome way for teams to celebrate one another, and work together to improve on a regular basis. Taylor, one of the makers, is a serious believer in retros. We first met while working together at Crowdtap, a startup where the whole team really dedicated themselves to this ritual on a weekly basis, and it showed. When Taylor sent me what he was working on, it really resonated with me. More teams should be doing this to improve productivity and morale.
