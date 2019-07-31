Discussion
Hunter
Nicolas Grenié
Hunter has been killing it for many years now, they've built an essential tool for any person in sales/customer success/outbound marketing to find the email addresses of anybody on the planet. I have used it a number of times... but not always got answer back. Maybe because my cold emailing technique was not the best one. With Outreach from Hunter I will be able to up my game and have a real tracking around cold emailing :)
Boom! 🚀 Loved this, i’ve been using Hunter.io for a while —in fact, I landed my first ever agency client with their email finder extension. We will definitely try this out over Yesware. Curious to know the pricing for mail merge campaigns and follow-ups (does not show on their website)? 🤔
