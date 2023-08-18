Products
Home
→
Product
→
Outkast
Outkast
A cool agency theme built with Astro, Tailwind CSS & MDX
Visit
Upvote 12
30%
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A modren studio or agency theme. For those who want to have a modern, dark and badass studio. Built with Astro, Tailwind CSS, & MDX.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
Outkast
About this launch
Outkast
A cool agency theme built with Astro, Tailwind CSS & MDX
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Outkast by
Outkast
was hunted by
Michael Andreuzza
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Michael Andreuzza
. Featured on August 20th, 2023.
Outkast
is not rated yet. This is Outkast's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
