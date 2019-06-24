Reviews
Ashok Raju
Hi everyone! Excited to share Outflow with you all. During my time at Google and Dropbox, I noticed that marketing teams would often be blocked by engineering or their requests would often got de-prioritized. Marketers would be extremely frustrated that they couldn’t move as fast as they’d like because they didn’t have the support they needed from engineers. This is why we built Outflow, which lets marketing teams book engineers on-demand to help them build and launch digital marketing features in just a few clicks. The way it works is you connect your code base to our service, make feature requests through the web app when you need something built, and Outflow makes the necessary updates to your code base directly. You can request things like: update content and images, build landing pages, setup A/B testing experiments, and more.
This is really smart. Every company has engineering tasks that are difficult to prioritize that could help the business and/or support other teams. E.g. we have a number of smaller tasks that could support our community-building and support efforts but they're never the #1 most important project.
