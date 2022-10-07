Products
Ranked #7 for today
Outerbridge
Connect Web3 and Web2 API without code
Outerbridge is an open-source low-code/no-code workflow automation application, focusing on integrating on-chain (Web3) and off-chain (Web2) applications. It is free to self-host and easily extensible to build your own custom integrations.
Launched in
Open Source
,
No-Code
,
Web3
by
Outerbridge
About this launch
Outerbridge
Connect Web3 and Web2 API without code
0
reviews
6
followers
Outerbridge by
Outerbridge
was hunted by
Bram Kanstein (@bramk)
in
Open Source
,
No-Code
,
Web3
. Made by
Henry Heng
,
Aith
,
Luniac Llama
,
Acid Coder
and
Ong Chung Yau
. Featured on October 10th, 2022.
Outerbridge
is not rated yet. This is Outerbridge's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
4
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#11
