This is the latest launch from Outerbase
See Outerbase’s 2 previous launches
Ranked #14 for today

Outerbase Power Ups [LW24]

Give your database super powers

Free Options
With Outerbase Power Ups you can instantly give your database super powers like built-in Web Socket Support, REST API Generation, Data Masking, and so much more!
Launched in
Data & Analytics
Data
Database
Outerbase
We couldn't have built this without...
Hashnode
Cloudflare
Supabase
OpenAI
About this launch
4reviews
1.0K
followers
Outerbase
Brandon Strittmatter
Brandon Strittmatter
Brayden Wilmoth
Logan Liffick
Featured on December 3rd, 2024.
Outerbase
Outerbase is rated 5/5 by 4 users. It first launched on February 15th, 2023.
80
5
#14
#31