Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Outdone
See Outdone’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Outdone V2
Ranked #5 for today
Outdone V2
AI-powered gift recommender
Visit
Upvote 58
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Special occasions are stressful, gift shopping doesn't have to be. Outdone is using AI to transform the entire gift shopping experience — how shoppers find inspiration, receive recommendations, and discover great new brands.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Outdone
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
Outdone
AI-powered gift recommender
16
reviews
129
followers
Follow for updates
Outdone V2 by
Outdone
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Jonathan Nass
and
Hugh Lagrotteria
. Featured on December 5th, 2022.
Outdone
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 16 users. It first launched on December 10th, 2021.
Upvotes
58
Comments
43
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#5
Report