  1. Home
  2.  → OutboxEDU

OutboxEDU

Create engaging virtual classrooms

Productivity
Education
Games
OutboxEDU's marketplace allows you to teach and monetize off of your expertise, host events in 3D hubs, hang with friends or family and play virtual games, or learn new skills to futher your self education.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Denis Ocampo
Maker
Out of the box education
As an NYC educator, I​ know of the disparities in the education system. Educators aren’t getting enough support to engage students through this new age of learning. Teachers waste countless hours making lessons​ for students​ and are do not get paid enough for it. Not only that, but teachers need new ways to engage​ students, and students ​​need new mediums to learn concepts and subjects they're​ so used​ to taking behind a desk with a worksheet.
Share