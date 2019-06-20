Out Of Office
Find your perfect workspace every day
The UI is great Loved that it is not asking for unnecessary permissions ie. Location, Notification etc
Wish it was available in Los Angeles area
Looking forward to see it expand. :)Rushi Jash has never used this product.
Steve Flory
What’s up product hunters! -- we’re Steve & Kyle, founders at Out Of Office. Not only did we build this app, but we also scootered our butts off to personally visit every recommended location. That includes EVERY coffee shop in San Francisco!...don’t believe us? Comment below to test our knowledge :) Most locations in the app are free, but we just launched a marketplace with premium bookings starting at $2.50/hr for coworking passes. Plus fancy conference rooms if you’re hosting a client meeting or a team offsite. It all starts with the type of work you have to do. Then based on your location, we match you with the best coffee shops, hotels, coworking spaces, museums, and public parklets. Verified WiFi when you need it, fresh air & people watching when you don’t. If you’re making a booking in the next week, use promo code SPACEHUNT for 50% off! Reach out if you have questions, and thanks for taking a look!
Awesome App! Hope it will be on top today 🙂
