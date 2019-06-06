A simple weight-loss app could help the NHS save £500 million

Chris Edson wants to save the NHS half a billion pounds over the next 10 years. To do this he's tackling one of the biggest health issues facing the UK...with an app. "If 100 years ago the biggest problem we were facing were all around vaccinations and viral disease we've now advanced so far in medicine that we're giving ourselves these diseases," says Edson.