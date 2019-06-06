OurPath is a 12-week programme that helps you take control of your health and wellbeing. Get daily support from your personal nutritionist, recipes, track your weight loss and receive educational materials backed by scientific research.
A simple weight-loss app could help the NHS save £500 millionChris Edson wants to save the NHS half a billion pounds over the next 10 years. To do this he's tackling one of the biggest health issues facing the UK...with an app. "If 100 years ago the biggest problem we were facing were all around vaccinations and viral disease we've now advanced so far in medicine that we're giving ourselves these diseases," says Edson.
