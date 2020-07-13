Our Lives In Weeks lets you create, share, and order a grid of your life in weeks. Create a free, beautiful visualization of your life and share it with your friends! If you love your grid, order a high-quality, custom grid poster. Inspired by Wait But Why.
Mckay Wrigley
Hunter
Hi, everyone! I'm, Mckay, the creator of Our Lives In Weeks. Ever since I read Wait But Why's "Your Life In Weeks" post I thought it would be cool if you could create a personalized grid online. So I decided to build it. Our Lives In Weeks lets you create, share, and order a grid of your life in weeks. Come create a free, beautiful visualization of your life and share it with your friends! We offer the option to order high-quality, custom grid posters for those of you who love your grid. Right now the site works best on desktop. We're working on improving the mobile experience. Feedback is welcomed and appreciated. Tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @OurLivesInWeeks for a chance to get your grid featured on our feed! You can also get in touch with us through our email (OurLivesInWeeks@gmail.com) or my personal Twitter account (@mckaywrigley).
