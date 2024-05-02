Launches
Otto

Otto

Zero typing, hero storytelling

Free Options
Share your stories and watch them turn into a personal history with Otto. Just talk about your memories, milestones, or daily adventures. Heck, even tell the story of building your startup. Try it out with beautiful free chapter.
Launched in
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
Books
 by
Otto
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Render
Render
656 upvotes
render makes deploying apps and web services so easy.
Supabase
Supabase
8,590 upvotes
open source, supa fantastic and reliable. what's not to love?
Deepgram
Deepgram
1,739 upvotes
generous free tier, blazing fast speeds, tts and stt I can count on.
Otto
