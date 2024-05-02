Launches
Otto
Otto
Zero typing, hero storytelling
Share your stories and watch them turn into a personal history with Otto. Just talk about your memories, milestones, or daily adventures. Heck, even tell the story of building your startup. Try it out with beautiful free chapter.
Launched in
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
Books
by
Otto
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Render
656 upvotes
render makes deploying apps and web services so easy.
Supabase
8,590 upvotes
open source, supa fantastic and reliable. what's not to love?
Deepgram
1,739 upvotes
generous free tier, blazing fast speeds, tts and stt I can count on.
About this launch
Otto
Zero typing, hero storytelling
0
reviews
69
followers
Follow for updates
Otto by
Otto
was hunted by
ashita achuthan
in
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Books
. Made by
ashita achuthan
. Featured on May 10th, 2024.
Otto
is not rated yet. This is Otto's first launch.
