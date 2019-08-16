Discussion
Maker
Zafer Elcik
Hi everyone, I am Zafer, co-founder of Otsimo. I have a brother with autism. Although he could not talk, read or write, one day I saw my brother was playing with my smartphone and was completely focused and engaged like never before. So I was inspired to build it. The new app we launched is for teachers and schools! Thanks to past knowledge we have gained from Otsimo for 3 years, Otsimo School and Classroom is the best companion for special education professionals. I believe that education is a basic human right and are determined to improve our work until proper special education is available and accessible to each and every household in need. Thank you for your time! Best,
