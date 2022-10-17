Products
This is the latest launch from OTPfy
OTPfy
Securing applications
✨ Secure your applications with Two-Factor Authentication and One Time Passwords for your end-users from our application without effort ✨
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Password manager
,
Security
by
OTPfy
About this launch
OTPfy
Secure your apps with magic links and one time passwords
OTPfy by
OTPfy
was hunted by
Alex Casillas
in
Developer Tools
,
Password manager
,
Security
. Made by
Alex Casillas
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
OTPfy
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on March 22nd, 2021.
