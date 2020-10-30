Otis Trading

discussion
Michael Karnjanaprakorn
Excited to announce that now anyone can buy and *sell* shares of art & collectibles! This puts us one step closer to building the Nasdaq for Culture. This trading functionality not only gives members access to drops they might have missed out on, but also gives shareholders increased liquidity.
Chris Messina
@mikekarnj I never thought about buying X-Men #1, but now I see that owning a fractional share might be feasible!😅
Awsome, prefunded and placing a KW order now!
Nick
Super excited to see this go live!
