Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Miguel Guerrero
Maker
Thanks for hunting us @Chris! Hey PH 👋 We think that advertising platforms are too complicated and time consuming for someone without prior digital marketing experience, and small businesses can't afford to hire the services of an agency. We created Otis to simplify this experience and empower startups by leveraging their existing data sets to create effective cross-platform campaigns. Otis connects to your data sources such as your point of sale (Square, Clover, etc.) or email list (Mailchimp, Substack, etc.) to help you reach both new and existing customers online. To reach existing customers, Otis finds customer profiles and delivers your campaign to people who have previously done business with you. To reach new customers, Otis identifies profiles that are similar to your existing customers based on geography, interests and other attributes. These new customers are more likely to try your business because they’re similar to your existing customers. Once you create your campaign, you choose whether to post it on Facebook, Instagram and Google. Otis will then set the best campaign parameters (budget, duration etc.) and automatically optimize as the campaign is running. You will be able to see live results from each platform in the app. You can pause or edit your campaign at any time and you don’t need to commit a specific budget. Download our app today, and when you register from Product Hunt you will automatically receive a $25 ad credit on your first campaign! Our team of experts has over 15 years of experience building and optimizing digital marketing campaigns, so we're super excited to bring Otis to you. We're here all day to answer your questions 🙌
Upvote (1)Share