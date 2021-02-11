discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Tim
Maker
🎈
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 Thanks for checking out Osprey. I've been working on it for over a year now, starting out as a tool that I built purely to manage my own finances. Using the tool regularly, I thought, "why not release this? how hard can that be?". It turns out, very hard! It took the best part of a year and lots of back-and-forth to get the necessary approval from the FCA. Now that we're registered, we can finally launch in the UK! 🇬🇧 Osprey is a personal finance tool for tracking your spending. It uses Open Banking (via Plaid) to fetch transactions from all of your accounts. You can then view and categorise your spending, search transactions, build reports and set goals. It's perfect for geeking out over your finances, keeping track of FIRE or your retirement goals, figuring out where to save money and so much more. Coming very soon is a new net worth report that shows the progress you're making towards your goals. Any questions or suggestions – please let me know! We're shipping new updates daily.
Share