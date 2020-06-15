Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Emma Baron
Maker
Hi Hunters! The Osmo team has been working hard to create tools to keep kiddos engaged and having fun while learning at home. Children who have been confined to their homes for months have lacked the level of stimulation and socialization of the regular classroom that makes them excited to learn. In tandem, parents have taken on the added responsibility of ensuring their kids continue their education despite school closures. We wanted to help, so we partnered with some of the best teachers across the country to design Osmo Live, a platform specifically built to make remote learning interactive, engaging, and fun for kids in grades K-5. With Osmo Live, kids are learning in a way that has never been done before. Happy learning!
UpvoteShare