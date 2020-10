MoMa Design Store-We're thrilled to be included! We've got some orgasmic news to share. Lora DiCarlo is pleased to announce that Osé 2 was chosen to be included in the MoMA Design Store's Design Innovations for Women Pop-Up! The pop-up will be available in their Soho store and online at store.moma.org now through September 27.MoMA Design Store offers curator-approved products that bring quality, creativity, and design innovation to everyday living.