Oscalate
Oscalate
Realtime synthesizer and sequencer for Android
Oscalate is a real-time polyphonic synthesizer for Android. Create multi-timbral instruments with modular oscillators. Create songs using a 16-step grid sequencer. Choose from 300+ included instruments,. Export to WAV. MIDI is also supported.
Android
Music
Audio
Oscalate
Oscalate
Realtime synthesizer and sequencer for Android
Oscalate by
Oscalate
was hunted by
Charles Romaniuk
in
Android
Music
Audio
Charles Romaniuk
Featured on August 13th, 2024.
Oscalate
is not rated yet. This is Oscalate's first launch.
