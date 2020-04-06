Orsolo 3.0
Organize projects with all the tools an individual needs
FEATURES: 🎖KANBAN - Organise what you need to do for your project. 🗂FILES - Manage documents, images , audio 📚BOOKMARKS - save websites all in one place without cluttering up your browsers bar. 📃NOTES - Create notes for documentation, quick notes & more. 👨🏼💻 REST API - Easy automation and integration with our platform. 🙅🏼♂️ CUSTOMISE - Toggle on/off the features you don't want/use in your project. ⏰ NOTIFICATIONS - Toggle notifications on if you wish to be updated on what you have done that day, NO updates no worries no notification will be sent. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hey 👋 I'm one of the makers of Orsolo, our tool is designed and created for individuals looking to organize work or side projects in a productivity tool that doesn't cost the earth to use monthly. Our app allows you to create multiple projects and within each project organize everything from uploads, bookmarks, Kanban boards and more. We wanted to appeal to individual users so we stripped out team features so you won't be asked via notifications what you're working on or find your self caught up in a discussion with your team. We launched earlier this year we took our product and completely re-designed the way it looks and feels based on lots of feedback and use. we have over 2000 users currently and growing :) we also changed the pricing from £ to $ to better reflect how people like to subscribe. We love to hear what people think and you can contact me via the website or personally :)
