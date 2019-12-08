Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Bobby Allen
A really great tool that I now use on all my devices and across platforms! - I love the bookmarks system and the search feature (being able to search within a single project or across all of them) is top notch too! Great job guys!! I've subscribed for the year - at £25 it would be silly of me not too! Thanks again A+++
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Hey i'm one of the makers of Orsolo, our tool is designed and created for individuals looking to organise work or side projects in a productivity tool that doesn't cost the earth to use monthly. Our app allows you to create multiple projects and within each project organise everything from uploads , bookmarks , kanban boards and more. Since we are aimed at individual users we stripped out team features so you wont be asked via notifications what your working on or find your self caught up in a discussion with your team. We hope you like ! any questions , ideas or feedback we would love to hear it all. We launched earlier this year as Makepad however due to many reasons we had to rebrand. So we took the opportunity to redesign and better shape the way orsolo works for the user we have over 2000 users currently and growing :) Thanks, Orsolo team.
UpvoteShare