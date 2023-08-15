Products
Home
→
Product
→
Orion Score
Orion Score
Startup scoring platform
Visit
Upvote 6
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Orion Score enables startup founders to score their startup from the perspective of getting an investment.
Launched in
Investing
Venture Capital
SaaS
by
Orion Score
About this launch
Orion Score
Startup Scoring Platform
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Orion Score by
Orion Score
was hunted by
Lilit Tovmasyan
in
Investing
,
Venture Capital
,
SaaS
. Featured on August 16th, 2023.
Orion Score
is not rated yet. This is Orion Score's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report