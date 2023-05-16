Products
Home
→
Product
→
Origin By GPTZero
Origin By GPTZero
Detect AI-generated text wherever you go.
Origin is an AI Detector built by the GPTZero team with the mission of preserving an internet for authentic human content. In an AI-filled world, every human deserves to know the source of each piece of information.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
About this launch
0
reviews
27
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Edmond Atto
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
David Muhanguzi
,
John Kagga
,
Alex Cui
,
Edmond Atto
,
Olivia Kusio
and
edward tian
. Featured on May 18th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Origin By GPTZero's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
