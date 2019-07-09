Oribi for Marketing Agencies
Track and optimize all your clients' domains in one account
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
10 Reviews
Maker
Iris Shoor
Thanks, @benln 🙏 Really appreciate the hunt! Hi Hunters! We're Oribi - the tool that makes web analytics easy (and awesome!) for everyone. We turn your data into actionable insights and help you base your decisions on the right information. After a great hunt last year, I’m really excited to be back with this special treat - Oribi for Marketing Agencies. 🦌 With over 3,000 agencies using Oribi today, we’ve now built a tool that helps you handle all your clients’ domains, know if something requires your attention, take the right actions, and easily prove value to your clients. Oribi for Agencies is incredibly easy - and makes wasted time a thing of the past! You get to track all your clients’ domains in one account, everything is collected automatically for you, and things that require your attention are highlighted immediately. You get the right insights to optimize your clients’ results. And we even have the reports ready so you can share your great work - branded with your own or your client’s logo. 🚀 Feel free to give this new power tool a whirl. I’m excited to hear your feedback! Iris
Upvote (6)Share
I love the fact that all social media and other online channels integrated into one tool. @irisshoor If, for example, I'd like to give one of my client's access to their dashboard. Is it possible? (Do you offer sort of a white-label solution?)
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
Hey @yuval_halevi 👋 Great to hear! Yes, it's absolutely possible to give your clients access to their dashboards - fully branded with your own or your client's logo. We've added a white-label solution to Oribi for Agencies, so, you can match Oribi to your or your clients' brands.
@iris_shoor Got it! So the whitelabel solution might work for me Oribi's logo is awesome by the way so don't take it personal xD
Looks like a useful tool! Some of the clients I work with actually have several domains, can Oribi be used for cross-domain tracking?
Super cool to see Oribi on product hunt again!! Excited to check it out.
Maker
Boom 🚀 loved this. Currently using Hotjar for my clients but excited to give Oribi a shot with your smart funnels in Clickfunnels Do you have any future plans on integrating with ManyChat’s API as Marketing Agencies are on the rise and there’s no current way to provide client reports as clean and detailed as Oribi?