Anuj Kommareddy
Maker
Hi PH! We started our nonprofit company, Organize, because we were moved by the many stories of unarmed people dying at the hands of police officers. In our curiosity to find more information about how policing impacts communities we realized that unless someone's story was newsworthy, no one cared to hear it and that person's perspective was lost and left out of the reform process. Millions of people who encounter the police are never heard from and feel powerless to speak up out of fear that their story will fall on deaf ears. We built Organize so that everyone's perspective can matter and add to the power of their community's voice for positive change in policing. - Either select a police department from our 'Top Departments' list or search for your department by clicking the search icon. - Rate how your previous encounters with a police department made you feel. - View how others rated their experiences with the department. In many ways you think of us as the 'Yelp for Police'. We allow for unprecedented insight into how policing impacts people, but we need everyone who has interacted with the police to weigh in so that our ratings provide an accurate picture of department's impact on the community. We're proud of what we've built, but we know that we have to make many improvements in order to achieve our mission. We hope you can take a moment to check out our website and give us feedback on how we can improve. Thanks!
