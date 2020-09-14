Organic Growth Strategies

discussion
Ross Currie
Nice. I've long theorised you could build a whole site by collating some of the advice/comments you find buried in forums, reddit and, particularly, Facebook groups
@rossdcurrie Yes, actually i have whole plan ready to make it on different site.. this launch is just for market validation. If i get enough subs I'll surely pursue this as a separate platform.
Hi Makers, We faced many challenges, google thousands of articles on how to grow and penetrate within the target audience. But the absolute goldmines are always the discussion forums and none of those articles are ranking on google (obviously because they are mere discussions or achievement) and this gave me a thought that people are missing out on an absolute goldmine of resources. 🤷🏻♂️ . Those are real, tried, and tested suggestions given by indie makers on different groups and forums (sometimes in just comment sections) and many time these are just 2-3 lines. Since I read a lot I started curating those tips and suggestions and refined them to the readable format & crafted into this newsletter. . There will be no spam, just absolute gold that you can subscribe for free, I'll send 1 detailed strategy with source every Friday. (Starting from upcoming week week). You can always increase this count. There is no charge to subscribe at all. I am planing to start this next week. . Click on the link and enroll. You will receive first welcome email from my email id hello@aarvy.me within few of hours of subscription.
