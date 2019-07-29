Log InSign up
Orenoo

All-in-one english dictionary web app for language learners

An educational application that helps English learners study new vocabularies in a more effective way. The app basically combines definitions, synonyms, sentence examples, and mnemonics together so students do not have to go search in multiple websites.
Kittichote Kamalapirat
Kittichote Kamalapirat
Maker
I created this application to help me study new vocabularies more effectively. The thing is I am studying GRE (a standardized test required for graduate students in the US) which is well known for its advanced vocabularies. Many words are difficult to remember and I would have to search for the meaning, mnemonics, sentence examples in various websites which are really cumbersome. Therefore, I created this app which combines all the resources in one single website. Also, the terms are saved to database so learners I can access them easily later on. I hope that students who have same difficulty enjoy this app as well ! Please let me know what do you guys think !
