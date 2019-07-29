Discussion
Maker
Kittichote Kamalapirat
I created this application to help me study new vocabularies more effectively. The thing is I am studying GRE (a standardized test required for graduate students in the US) which is well known for its advanced vocabularies. Many words are difficult to remember and I would have to search for the meaning, mnemonics, sentence examples in various websites which are really cumbersome. Therefore, I created this app which combines all the resources in one single website. Also, the terms are saved to database so learners I can access them easily later on. I hope that students who have same difficulty enjoy this app as well ! Please let me know what do you guys think !
