Home
Product
Order Ping X
Lightweight WooCommerce order dashboard for macOs
Visit
Order Ping X offers a convenient way to track active orders for WooCommerce store owners. The app offers real-time order updates for all stores in a single dashboard, eliminating the risk of missing order notifications inside email inbox.
Launched in
WordPress
E-Commerce
Apple
by
Interactive
About this launch
All Your WooCommerce Orders In a Single macOS Dashboard
0
reviews
34
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Maciej Bis
in
WordPress
,
E-Commerce
,
Apple
. Made by
Maciej Bis
. Featured on November 8th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Order Ping X's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
