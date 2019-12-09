  1. Home
Build and deploy documentation sites that grow with you

Orchid is a framework for generating project documentation websites, with all the bells-and-thistles you need to go with it. Orchid lets you publish your all wikis, changelogs, blogs, code comments, and more with one centralized workflow.
How to Write a BlogOrchid was created to create amazing project documentation sites, but it is by no means limited to documentation. Orchid is equally good at producing blogs for your portfolio site, or even for adding a newsletter to your docs to further engage with your users!
How to Document a Kotlin ProjectDocumentation is far from being the sexiest thing about software development, but it is certainly necessary. Think back to all the libraries and tools you use every day; they all must have some pretty good documentation, otherwise, you would have never learned how to use them.
Your First Orchid SiteSo you've decided to give Orchid a try? Great! Follow along with this guide to get your first Orchid site set up, and learn the basics of what you can do with Orchid. You can follow along with this tutorial on your own, or find the source for this in the OrchidTutorials repository.
Fall 2019 Update: Hacktoberfest, 0.18.0 ReleaseIt's. Finally. Here. I've been working on and teasing a new major version of Orchid for several months, and it's finally available! Oh, and Hacktoberfest was really great for Orchid too, as it always is. This is the official Orchid newsletter, the newest and best documentation site generator.
Hey everyone! 👋 My name is Casey, and two years ago I started work on Orchid with a simple, yet profound vision: to make it easy to publish documentation websites, especially ones with source-code docs like Javadoc. Typically, you'd have your build tool generate source code docs, then copy that to a folder where another tool published a site with your wiki. Yet another tool would handle your blog, and then you'd still have to figure out how to get all these sites linked together (hoping you aren't left with any broken links!), and get it deployed somewhere like GitHub pages. This process is so painful, so I decided to do something about it. Fast-forward two years, and Orchid now supports source-code documentation for 5 languages, deploys your site to 4 different hosting providers, has a robust and mature component-based theming system, and utilizes a unique approach to managing shared configurations that only gets easier to use as your site grows in scale. And today's release represents nearly 6 months of work refactoring, testing, documenting, redesigning, and refocusing my efforts on why I built Orchid in the first place: to publish really great documentation websites. Be sure to check out the redesigned homepage, as well as the 0.18.0 release announcement! 🏡 Homepage - https://orchid.run/ 📣 Release Announcement - https://orchid.run/news/2019/12/... Orchid is completely free and open-source, and I rely on feedback from the community to shape its future. I'd appreciate any comments or feature-requests, and would love to answer any questions you may have!
