Casey Brooks
Maker
Hey everyone! 👋 My name is Casey, and two years ago I started work on Orchid with a simple, yet profound vision: to make it easy to publish documentation websites, especially ones with source-code docs like Javadoc. Typically, you'd have your build tool generate source code docs, then copy that to a folder where another tool published a site with your wiki. Yet another tool would handle your blog, and then you'd still have to figure out how to get all these sites linked together (hoping you aren't left with any broken links!), and get it deployed somewhere like GitHub pages. This process is so painful, so I decided to do something about it. Fast-forward two years, and Orchid now supports source-code documentation for 5 languages, deploys your site to 4 different hosting providers, has a robust and mature component-based theming system, and utilizes a unique approach to managing shared configurations that only gets easier to use as your site grows in scale. And today's release represents nearly 6 months of work refactoring, testing, documenting, redesigning, and refocusing my efforts on why I built Orchid in the first place: to publish really great documentation websites. Be sure to check out the redesigned homepage, as well as the 0.18.0 release announcement! 🏡 Homepage - https://orchid.run/ 📣 Release Announcement - https://orchid.run/news/2019/12/... Orchid is completely free and open-source, and I rely on feedback from the community to shape its future. I'd appreciate any comments or feature-requests, and would love to answer any questions you may have!
