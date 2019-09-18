Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Radio
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
Orca
Orca
An all electric jet ski by Taiga
Transportation
Outdoors
+ 1
more info
UPVOTE
3
Orca is the first step in Taiga’s mission to accelerate mass market adoption of electric alternatives.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
The Tesla of snowmobiles: Ski-Doo maker reveals electric recreational vehicle prototypes
Snowmobile makers have traditionally prioritized power and performance over emissions given they cater to consumers who want to rip around at high speeds through back country areas that are literally off the electric grid. But BRP Inc., which spun off from Bombardier Inc.
Taiga Motors' Orca is a $24,000 electric watercraft with a two-hour battery
Montreal startup Taiga Motors has spent the last few years tackling the tricky task of electrifying snowmobiles, but it's now turning its attention to making cleaner and quieter personal watercraft. The company unveiled a pricey new Jet Ski-style watercraft called Orca at an event in Toronto Tuesday night that can last for up to two hours on a full charge.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Woah love the look of this. Specs seem pretty good as well, although quite a bit pricey at $24,000
Upvote
Share
1h
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
@rrhoover
pick up a few of these for Lake Tahoe? 🏄♂️
Upvote
Share
1h
Send