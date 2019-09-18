Log In
An all electric jet ski by Taiga

Orca is the first step in Taiga’s mission to accelerate mass market adoption of electric alternatives.
The Tesla of snowmobiles: Ski-Doo maker reveals electric recreational vehicle prototypesSnowmobile makers have traditionally prioritized power and performance over emissions given they cater to consumers who want to rip around at high speeds through back country areas that are literally off the electric grid. But BRP Inc., which spun off from Bombardier Inc.
Taiga Motors' Orca is a $24,000 electric watercraft with a two-hour batteryMontreal startup Taiga Motors has spent the last few years tackling the tricky task of electrifying snowmobiles, but it's now turning its attention to making cleaner and quieter personal watercraft. The company unveiled a pricey new Jet Ski-style watercraft called Orca at an event in Toronto Tuesday night that can last for up to two hours on a full charge.
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Woah love the look of this. Specs seem pretty good as well, although quite a bit pricey at $24,000
@rrhoover pick up a few of these for Lake Tahoe? 🏄‍♂️
