Taiga Motors' Orca is a $24,000 electric watercraft with a two-hour battery Montreal startup Taiga Motors has spent the last few years tackling the tricky task of electrifying snowmobiles, but it's now turning its attention to making cleaner and quieter personal watercraft. The company unveiled a pricey new Jet Ski-style watercraft called Orca at an event in Toronto Tuesday night that can last for up to two hours on a full charge.