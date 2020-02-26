Discussion
Rex Kuo
Maker
Hey Hunters, It’s Rex here from Orbitkey, and we’re so excited to be sharing our latest product here with the Product Hunt community! We’re calling it “Orbitkey Nest” – a portable desk organiser with an in-built wireless charger. We re-imagined the home valet tray and combined it with a single layer organisation compartment for your essentials, and a wireless charging pad to keep your phone and Airpods charged. We see this new design fulfilling the needs of the ever-growing hot desking and remote working community – as well as travellers. My co-founder Charles and I started Orbitkey to solve our frustration with jingling and messy keys, but the company has since evolved to help people organise with our innovative and cleverly designed products. If you have a spare moment, we would be grateful if you could check out our new portable desk organiser and give us your feedback. Hope it’s something that you’ll find useful! Thanks again Hunters. Cheers, Rex
I love that Nest is portable, you can customise the lil dividers and you can charge your phone on the wireless charge pad. It's always annoying when you can't find the right cable or lip balm and this organiser makes it so easy for you! I need one in my life. Would also make a great gift for my Dad.
I have never seen anything like this! A perfect solution for my desk - Great work Orbitkey
Maker
@richard_benson Thanks so much!
Can’t wait to get my hands on one! No more messy desk and leaving things behind when I work remotely at a cafe. Awesome job, Orbitkey team :)
Maker
@viviennewve Thanks Vivienne, It's what we designed the Nest for. Being able to carry your essentials with you and having them readily accessible on the table.
@rex_kuo Would it be safe to bring it on the plane with me? I travel a lot and I’d love to be able to store all my travel essentials in there (hand sanitizer, hand cream, AirPods, passport, pen, notebook, some cash and a power bank). I hate always having to (1) reach for my bag that I store underneath the seat in front of me and (2) taking all my stuff out of my bag to find them.