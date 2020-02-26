If You Lose Your Pens and Chargers All the Time, This Tidy Organizer Is for You

Orbitkey, the company that designed a very nifty keychain, just unveiled its next project: the Orbitkey Nest. Launched today on Kickstarter, it's a portable valet tray, wireless charging unit and desk organizer rolled into one. An $89 backing ensures you receive the first runs, which are slated for delivery June 2020.