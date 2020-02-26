  1. Home
Orbitkey Nest

The portable desk organiser with built in wireless charger.

Nest is a home for all your everyday essentials – think cables, portable charger, mouse, and earphones. Movable dividers allow you to customise compartments to suit your items. The leather lid has an in-built wireless charger to keep your devices charged.
A Home For Your Everyday Essentials - The New Orbitkey Nest - Rushfaster BlogThere are few things as disruptive to daily life as general clutter, with a distinct lack of organisation often resulting in less productivity and increased stress both inside and outside of the workplace. Whether you're in a co-working space, rushing in-between meetings or working remotely, having a carry solution like the Orbitkey Nest to help you declutter, reorganise, and destress is indispensable.
If You Lose Your Pens and Chargers All the Time, This Tidy Organizer Is for YouOrbitkey, the company that designed a very nifty keychain, just unveiled its next project: the Orbitkey Nest. Launched today on Kickstarter, it's a portable valet tray, wireless charging unit and desk organizer rolled into one. An $89 backing ensures you receive the first runs, which are slated for delivery June 2020.
The Orbitkey Nest Brings Desk Organization Anywhere and Everywhere - Design MilkThink of the Orbitkey Nest as part Qi wireless charging platform equipped for a max output of 10W across its top and another part technologist's dopp kit.
Orbitkey Nest Organizes Your Desk And Maximizes Your EDCWhen Orbitkey reached out to me and said they had "something big" to show me, I assumed they were speaking metaphorically. After all, their claim to fame is right in their company name, taking your bulky key ring and shrinking it down to size, making it slim and streamlined.
Discussion
Rex Kuo
Rex Kuo
Hey Hunters, It’s Rex here from Orbitkey, and we’re so excited to be sharing our latest product here with the Product Hunt community! We’re calling it “Orbitkey Nest” – a portable desk organiser with an in-built wireless charger. We re-imagined the home valet tray and combined it with a single layer organisation compartment for your essentials, and a wireless charging pad to keep your phone and Airpods charged. We see this new design fulfilling the needs of the ever-growing hot desking and remote working community – as well as travellers. My co-founder Charles and I started Orbitkey to solve our frustration with jingling and messy keys, but the company has since evolved to help people organise with our innovative and cleverly designed products. If you have a spare moment, we would be grateful if you could check out our new portable desk organiser and give us your feedback. Hope it’s something that you’ll find useful! Thanks again Hunters. Cheers, Rex
Renee Sta Maria
Renee Sta Maria
I love that Nest is portable, you can customise the lil dividers and you can charge your phone on the wireless charge pad. It's always annoying when you can't find the right cable or lip balm and this organiser makes it so easy for you! I need one in my life. Would also make a great gift for my Dad.
Richard Benson
Richard Benson
I have never seen anything like this! A perfect solution for my desk - Great work Orbitkey
Rex Kuo
Rex Kuo
@richard_benson Thanks so much!
Vivienne Wong
Vivienne Wong
Can’t wait to get my hands on one! No more messy desk and leaving things behind when I work remotely at a cafe. Awesome job, Orbitkey team :)
Rex Kuo
Rex Kuo
@viviennewve Thanks Vivienne, It's what we designed the Nest for. Being able to carry your essentials with you and having them readily accessible on the table.
Vivienne Wong
Vivienne Wong
@rex_kuo Would it be safe to bring it on the plane with me? I travel a lot and I’d love to be able to store all my travel essentials in there (hand sanitizer, hand cream, AirPods, passport, pen, notebook, some cash and a power bank). I hate always having to (1) reach for my bag that I store underneath the seat in front of me and (2) taking all my stuff out of my bag to find them.
Emily Ung
Emily Ung
What a functional and beautifully designed product – so innovative! Great Kickstarter campaign too – have pre-ordered for myself + loved ones!!
