Orbiter AI

Grisha Gevorkyan
Really good product - it's sometimes just too much effort constantly monitoring significant changes to your metric, this is a life-saver!
@grisha_gevorkyan Thanks Grisha! That was exactly our motivation for building Orbiter. Having to track pages and pages and pages of dashboards is so time-consuming in today's fast moving world.
Yessss 🙏 Been using orbiter for quite some time now — so happy to see you launch! Amazing team. I signed up for peace of mind, frantically checking my dashboards every 10 minutes was just unhealthy. What's cool is it also notifies you in the opposite direction too, when things start to grow :)
Hello 👋 Product Hunt! We are Victor, Mark, and Winston, founders of Orbiter. Before Orbiter, we were product managers and data scientists at Tesla, DoorDash, and Facebook. It often felt impossible trying to keep up with the different dashboards and metrics while also actually doing work and building things. Even with tools like Amplitude, Tableau, and Google Data Studio, we would still catch real issues late by days or weeks. We saw that our engineering counterparts had plenty of tools for passive monitoring and alerting -- PagerDuty, Sentry, DataDog, etc. -- but the business and product side was lacking in solutions. We built Orbiter to solve this. Orbiter builds machine learning models for your metrics that capture the normal/abnormal patterns in the data. We use a supervised learning approach for our alerting algorithm to identify real abnormalities. Orbiter accomplishes this by forecasting the expected “normal” metric value and also classifying whether an abnormality should be labeled as an alert. Orbiter is easy for non-technical teams to set-up and use. It’s a Web app, requires no eng development, and connects to existing analytics databases the same way that existing dashboard tools like Looker or a SQL editor just plug in. Teams connect their Slack to Orbiter so they get immediate notifications when a metric changes abnormally. Here’s an Orbiter use case example: for an e-commerce app, a number of endpoints were migrated in Q4 last year which unknowingly caused a feature in the Android shopping flow to disappear. Typically, users in that part of the shopping flow progress to the next page at a 70% rate but because of the missing feature, this rate dropped by 5% absolute. This was a serious issue but was hard to catch by looking at dashboards because: 1) this was just one number changing out of hundreds of metrics that change every hour, 2) this number naturally fluctuates daily and weekly, especially as the business grows, 3) it would have taken hours of historical data analysis to ascertain that a 5% drop was highly abnormal for that day. It wasn’t until this metric stayed depressed for many days that someone found it suspicious enough to investigate. All in, including the time to implement and deploy the fix, conversion was depressed for seven days costing more than $50K in reduced sales. We’d love to hear your feedback! Please let us know below or feel free to send us a note at hello@getorbiter.com. Thank you!
So far our team has had an amazing experience with Orbiter -- such an important product, it's pretty crazy that there's so much monitoring in place for eng related metrics, but, previously, none for business/product metrics. What other alerting integrations are you thinking of aside from Slack?