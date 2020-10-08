Orbit for iOS
A cleanly designed, intuitive time tracking & invoicing app
Malin Sundberg
MakeriOS & macOS developer
Hi Product Hunters, my name is Malin 👋 Since releasing the macOS version of Orbit earlier this year, Kai and I have been working hard together to release Orbit for iOS! We are super excited to have build Orbit for iOS and have enjoyed using the app ourselves for a bit now. We hope you will like it too! Orbit's core features are time tracking and invoicing, we also put a lot of effort into building a nice dashboard, which gives you an overview of the amount of time you worked, and which projects you've worked on. We also have a bunch of iOS 14 specific niceties, like customizable home screen widgets, and the new sidebar style on the iPad. We have a monthly and a yearly subscription for the app, each with a free trial. If you just want to check out the app, you can also try our tourist mode, in which you can have a look around to see what the app would look like after a few weeks of usage. If you have any feedback, feel free to reach out, Kai and I would love to chat! 😊
kirill liveGame & Apps developer
if I am a psychotherapist who costs $ 10 for 1 hour of patient visit. Can the app calculate the price if the appointment lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes?
Tuesday Engine
visual novels engine
🎈
For artists, such a tool is very useful!
