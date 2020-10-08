  1. Home
Orbit for iOS

A cleanly designed, intuitive time tracking & invoicing app

Orbit is a time tracking and invoicing app made for designers, developers, and the like.
The goal of Orbit is for you to focus on the tasks you want to get done, while the app takes care of the rest.
Orbit is an iPhone, iPad time tracking app for people who want to get paidOrbit is a new time tracking app for iPhone and iPad. It's designed for freelancers who need to tell clients how much they've worked. The app even has some gorgeous iOS 14 widgets to play with. There's a new time tracking app in town, with Orbit now available for download from the App Store.
Make Time Tracking and Invoicing Easy With OrbitTime tracking is an important way for contractors and many others to help determine how much they should be paid. The new app Orbit makes it much easier to keep track of clients, projects, worked hours, and invoices. You can time track across projects and the app will automatically detect when you're idle.
Malin Sundberg
Maker
iOS & macOS developer
Hi Product Hunters, my name is Malin 👋 Since releasing the macOS version of Orbit earlier this year, Kai and I have been working hard together to release Orbit for iOS! We are super excited to have build Orbit for iOS and have enjoyed using the app ourselves for a bit now. We hope you will like it too! Orbit's core features are time tracking and invoicing, we also put a lot of effort into building a nice dashboard, which gives you an overview of the amount of time you worked, and which projects you've worked on. We also have a bunch of iOS 14 specific niceties, like customizable home screen widgets, and the new sidebar style on the iPad. We have a monthly and a yearly subscription for the app, each with a free trial. If you just want to check out the app, you can also try our tourist mode, in which you can have a look around to see what the app would look like after a few weeks of usage. If you have any feedback, feel free to reach out, Kai and I would love to chat! 😊
kirill liveGame & Apps developer
if I am a psychotherapist who costs $ 10 for 1 hour of patient visit. Can the app calculate the price if the appointment lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes?
Tuesday Engine
🎈
visual novels engine
For artists, such a tool is very useful!
