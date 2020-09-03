Orbit by Validar

discussion
Mitchell Cuevas
HunterMarketing @ Blockstack
I've been a part of the Seattle tech scene for 10+ years and am always doing events/community building in my roles so I keep an on Validar. Covid-19 has obviously made things difficult on the events world so I'm excited to see someone trying to turn a problem into an opportunity. Orbit is going all-in on what they call hybrid events, which is looking like the model we'll all need to get used to for some time.
Hey Product Hunt, Validar CEO here. The events world got rocked by COVID-19 this year. Hundreds of conferences, tradeshows and networking events canceled instantly, with many switching to virtual platforms in haste. Nothing can replace in-person events. But, even under the current circumstances, we know the need for in-person events will remain and recover, and we've learned just how powerful the virtual side can be. There's no denying the relative convenience for attendees or the opportunities for scale and cost savings virtual events provide marketers. Our team has been asking, why not do both with the same event? We are excited to announce Orbit, a hybrid event solution that allows attendees to engage when and where works (and is safe) for them. Orbit merges the passion & connection of in-person with the scale, cost, and convenience of virtual. Your attendees, sponsors, virtual visitors, community, speakers, and everyone involved in your own event has an 'orbit' that works best for them. We are also providing the PH community with a 10% discount this week to celebrate the launch! Shoot us an email at sales@validar.com. Would love to hear your thoughts! Thank you for your support. Stay well!
