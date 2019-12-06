  1. Home
A musical instrument designed for your hands by "Artiphon"

Orba, a new kind of musical instrument. It's a synth, looper, and MIDI controller that lets anyone make music immediately. Orba introduces a new and fun way to make music anywhere, even if you've never played an instrument before.
Artiphon launches a Kickstarter campaign for its new musical device OrbaArtiphon, the startup that previously raised more than $1 million on Kickstarter for a device called the Instrument 1, has launched a new campaign for its latest invention, Orba. Co-founder and CEO Mike Butera said the Instrument 1 and Orba share "the same DNA," namely his vision to hel...
Orba is an all-in-one instrument and MIDI controller that fits in the palm of your handNashville-based tech company Artiphon has a new music-making gadget up for backing on Kickstarter called Orba. The Orba is a small, handheld device that's a synth, looper, and controller all in one. It's shaped like a halved grapefruit, and mimics the gestures used on smartphones and trackpads to let you make beats and play around with sounds with a variety of motions.
Discussion
Hunter
I came across Orba on kickstarter. It's designed by the makers behind the revolutionary "Instrument 1" (https://artiphon.com/pages/instr...) -- > Artiphon. This company has the history of making creative music products. "Orba will let you create music in seconds, in ways you never have before" - Musictech Orba is a small handy instrument which lets you play every part of the song. Switch easily between Drum , Bass , Chord , and Lead parts, then layer them to create a song with the built-in looper. It takes just a few seconds to play a beat, and then you can play along for hours. It looks like a solid product for music lovers... Would you buy this for you or your friend??? Share it in the comment below. NOTE: Check the intro video with sound.
