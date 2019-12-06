Orba is an all-in-one instrument and MIDI controller that fits in the palm of your hand

Nashville-based tech company Artiphon has a new music-making gadget up for backing on Kickstarter called Orba. The Orba is a small, handheld device that's a synth, looper, and controller all in one. It's shaped like a halved grapefruit, and mimics the gestures used on smartphones and trackpads to let you make beats and play around with sounds with a variety of motions.