A free Hotkey text-to-speech for any highlighted text
A free menu-bar app that turns any highlighted text into speech with a single hotkey.
ProductivityMenu Bar AppsAudio

About this launch
Hotkey text-to-speech for any highlighted text
was hunted by
Ahmed Aloufi
in Productivity, Menu Bar Apps, Audio. Made by
Ahmed Aloufi
. Featured on May 26th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Orate's first launch.