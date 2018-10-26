Orange Charger

Orange solves the problem of carrying a bag full of charges and adapters. With 3 USB Type A ports, SD card reader, and 4K HDMI Orange has you covered.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Nicholas JohnsonMaker@ngjohnson · Creator of things
I'd love peoples feedback on Orange as we get ready to launch on Kickstarter and Indiegogo.
Upvote (1)Share·
Saverio Murgia@saverio_murgia · CEO @ Horus Technology
I can't open the link, Indiegogo says the page is in draft.
Upvote (1)Share·
Emad Alghamdi@emad_alghamdi · @emad_alghamdi
Will this work with other than apple laptops? say Dell XPS 13/15
Upvote Share·