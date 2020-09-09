Options Exercise Tax Calculator v2

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Frederik Mijnhardt
Maker
HiringBuilding @ Secfi
Hey Product Hunt! There's a lot of talk about IPOs right now. We built this tool specifically to help startup employees find out how much their options are worth AND how much it will cost to exercise them. Many are surprised to know that if they exercise pre-IPO, there could be tax advantages. As a startup ourself, we want to bring this visibility to our fellow peers. We've spent a considerable amount of time testing various scenarios and hope this simple tool can help more people make a concrete plan for their equity. Honestly, it's an important starting point for those with equity as part of their compensation. And if the math seems unaffordable, Secfi can take it one step further by helping with financing. Thanks for your input!
