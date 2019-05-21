Optimizely Rollouts

Manage your features remotely and roll them out gradually to targeted audiences, without re-deploying your code. Connect Rollouts with Jira and invite your product and engineering teams to work together.
Stop Launching. Start Rolling Out.Splashy, big-bang launches were once the most common way software companies released new software. Product and engineering worked tirelessly to get a new product or feature ready while marketing and PR feverishly prepped launch materials. They often even put together extravagant launch parties to celebrate the occasion.
Jonathon ColmanHunter@jcolman · Senior Design Manager, Intercom
I've always been a fan of Optimizely's products, and their new Rollouts demo looks like an awesome way for development teams to release faster and smarter. Well done!
