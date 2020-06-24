Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Przemek Matylla
Maker
Hey Product Freaks, We're super excited to announce Optidash with you today! Optidash uses AI to optimize and recompress images allowing you to shave anywhere between 40% - 70% of the initial file size without any adverse impact on image quality. On top of that we offer a rock-solid GPU-powered API for rapid image transformation, cropping, enhancements, adjustments and face detection. Optidash is essentially a Photoshop for developers. Optidash API also supports external object storage - push your optimized images to AWS, GCP, Azure, IBM, DigitalOcean, Rackspace or Alibaba Cloud. If you're a designer or a photographer and you'd like to use our tech we also have something for you - a completely free Web Interface where you can simply drag-and-drop your images and download them back perfectly optimized in a split-second. As an appreciation to PH community we are offering 20% off for the first 3 months deal for all our plans with PHLAUNCH promocode.
Upvote (1)Share