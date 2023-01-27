Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Optic Weather
Ranked #5 for today
Optic Weather
Experience the weather like never before
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Optic Weather is a beautiful weather app designed to help you experience the weather like never before. Optic weather combines video, background music, ambient sound effects and A.I. suggested activities for any type of weather.
Launched in
Android
,
Music
,
Weather
+1 by
Optic Weather
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Optic Weather
Experience the weather like never before
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Optic Weather by
Optic Weather
was hunted by
Tonye
in
Android
,
Music
,
Weather
. Made by
Tonye
. Featured on January 28th, 2023.
Optic Weather
is not rated yet. This is Optic Weather's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#242
Report