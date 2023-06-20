Products
Optic

AI assistant for video calls and work productivity

Optic transcribes video calls in realtime and creates AI-generated meeting summaries with action items. Optic's ChatGPT integration lets you ask anything from your desktop. Optic also keeps track of how fast/much you talk to help you come across professionally
Launched in
Productivity
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Optic
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We'd love your feedback on which Windows/Web features you'd like us to work on first! Currently, you can access all of Optic's features on Mac. We're working to get all features available on Windows soon!"

About this launch
Optic by
was hunted by
Shannon Anderson
in Productivity, Meetings, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Shannon Anderson
,
Ethan Petersen
and
App & Flow
. Featured on June 27th, 2023.
Optic
is not rated yet. This is Optic's first launch.
