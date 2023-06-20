Optic transcribes video calls in realtime and creates AI-generated meeting summaries with action items. Optic's ChatGPT integration lets you ask anything from your desktop. Optic also keeps track of how fast/much you talk to help you come across professionally
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We'd love your feedback on which Windows/Web features you'd like us to work on first! Currently, you can access all of Optic's features on Mac. We're working to get all features available on Windows soon!"