Oppwiser
Ranked #9 for today

Oppwiser

Create ICP company prospect lists with AI (powered by GPT-4)

Free Options
Embed
Discover companies that are most similar to your best clients and prospects with AI. Find your next best buyer in seconds with Oppwiser.com.
Launched in
Sales
SaaS
 by
Oppwiser
About this launch
1review
59
followers
Oppwiser
was hunted by
Tom @ Oppwiser
in Sales, SaaS. Made by
Tom @ Oppwiser
. Featured on August 8th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Oppwiser's first launch.
Upvotes
52
Vote chart
Comments
9
Vote chart
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#41