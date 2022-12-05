Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Relay
See Relay’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Opportunity Shape
Opportunity Shape
Visually score and compare your opportunities in Salesforce
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Opportunity Shape can help you quickly and easily identify good and bad opportunities so you can focus your time and energy on deals that have the best chance of closing.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Analytics
by
Relay
BluminG.ai
Ad
Invoice and Estimate Maker for Professionals: Easy & Simple
About this launch
Relay
We develop custom Salesforce apps, integrations, automations.... and now MicroApps!
0
reviews
50
followers
Follow for updates
Opportunity Shape by
Relay
was hunted by
Steven Lutsky
in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Analytics
. Made by
Steven Lutsky
and
Gustavo Melendez
. Featured on December 8th, 2022.
Relay
is not rated yet. It first launched on September 29th, 2022.
Upvotes
4
Comments
3
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#146
Report