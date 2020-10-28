discussion
Daniel Kyne
MakerFounder & CEO - OpinionX
Hey PH Gang 🤙 I joined Product Hunt back in 2014 when I was 17 years old and this is my first time hunting a product! We're veeeeeeery excited to launch our startup OpinionX today 🙃 Asking open-ended questions is at the heart of discovering new insights but the tools we have to analyse the unstructured responses at scale are a serious headache. We're sick of having to spend days manually tagging statements into groups on Excel and we don't want to have to look at another bloody word cloud ever again 🙅 OpinionX is a next-generation survey tool that can tell you which statements matter most to your respondents. We've flipped the survey format on its head by letting respondents vote on each others' statements. OpinionX gives you all the quantitative benefits of a survey 📊 with the discovery ability of a giant focus group 💬 Try it for yourself! We've opened an OpinionX discussion on all things Product Hunt - join in and share your opinion over at bit.ly/oxproducthunt. You can launch your first OpinionX discussion for free today at app.opinionx.co/sign-up. Excited to hear what you all think! Daniel
