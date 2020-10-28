Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → OpinionX

OpinionX

Ask open-ended questions & find what matters most to people

get it
OpinionX makes discovery research easy! Ask open-ended questions and let OpinionX identify the opinions that are most important to respondents by letting them vote on other people’s statements. Next-generation survey that blends qual and quant methods 💬📊
Social research platform gives speedy insights into group thinkBefore Covid became a byword for disruption, focus groups were the go-to solution for those who wanted to know what people thought about something. The pandemic swiftly put paid to these physical gatherings but in so doing it created a gap for an alternative.
Yext
Promoted
Search Experience Cloud
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Daniel Kyne
Maker
Founder & CEO - OpinionX
Hey PH Gang 🤙 I joined Product Hunt back in 2014 when I was 17 years old and this is my first time hunting a product! We're veeeeeeery excited to launch our startup OpinionX today 🙃 Asking open-ended questions is at the heart of discovering new insights but the tools we have to analyse the unstructured responses at scale are a serious headache. We're sick of having to spend days manually tagging statements into groups on Excel and we don't want to have to look at another bloody word cloud ever again 🙅 OpinionX is a next-generation survey tool that can tell you which statements matter most to your respondents. We've flipped the survey format on its head by letting respondents vote on each others' statements. OpinionX gives you all the quantitative benefits of a survey 📊 with the discovery ability of a giant focus group 💬 Try it for yourself! We've opened an OpinionX discussion on all things Product Hunt - join in and share your opinion over at bit.ly/oxproducthunt. You can launch your first OpinionX discussion for free today at app.opinionx.co/sign-up. Excited to hear what you all think! Daniel
Share