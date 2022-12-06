Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
OpExams
OpExams
The smarter way to create, administer & grade exams
Visit
Upvote 9
35% off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
OpExams makes creating, administering, and grading exams easy and headache free, and provides you with actionable insights to improve the performance of your students and institute.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Online Learning
by
OpExams
Appwrite
Ad
100% open source alternative for Firebase
About this launch
OpExams
The smarter way to create, administer, and grade exams
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
OpExams by
OpExams
was hunted by
Mahmoud Masri
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Mahmoud Masri
. Featured on December 6th, 2022.
OpExams
is not rated yet. This is OpExams's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#47
Week rank
#76
Report