I've interviewed 1,000+ SaaS CEO's for my podcast and about 85% of them shared their retenention statistics and strategies. I pinged @mubashariqbal and @sethlouey several weeks ago and asked if they had interest in building a tool that could tell any SaaS founder how their retention/churn compared to my database with the click of a button. Since then we've worked on building this little engine together. Here's how it works: 1. Connect stripe account 2. Get excel file with everyone elses retention data 3. We'll tell you what percentile you fall in Come back and comment here if you'd like some of the strategies I've collected from CEO's who've perfected consistent 140%+ net revenue retention year over year. Remember - MUCH easier to KEEP customers and expand them then it is to get new ones. Retention is key. That's why we built this tool. We hope you enjoy!
Mert Aktas@mert_aktas · Growth at UserGuiding.
Good luck @nathanlatka, again an amazing thing for SaaS people from you and your team!
@mert_aktas thanks man! hows retention looking over there at UserGuiding? I bet you get in chats all the time with your onboarding team related to different growth channels you're using..... Any channel in particular bringing you stickier customers?
@nathanlatka exactly like you said 🙌 We just had a great PH launch yesterday actually, have been talking to our new users since yesterday! Quora so far has been the best channel in terms of long term paying customers. I'm very curious to see what'll see with Operation Pie. Will try it asap, and let you know!
@mert_aktas are you doing organic answers on quora or are you using their paid platform?
